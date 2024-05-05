DVD Talk Forum

Hope and Glory: A Mad Max Fan-Made Film (May 5, 2024, D: Various) Based on a Graphic Novel

Hope and Glory: A Mad Max Fan-Made Film (May 5, 2024, D: Various) Based on a Graphic Novel

   
04-09-24, 06:53 AM
  #1  
Hope and Glory: A Mad Max Fan-Made Film (May 5, 2024, D: Various) Based on a Graphic Novel
Mad Max returns in HOPE AND GLORY on May 5 on YouTube.

In exchange for gasoline Max takes on a dangerous rescue mission.

DISCLAIMER: This is a fan film. No profit is made with this movie.

Over 3 years in the making, more than 275 filmmakers from 5 continents joined forces on this non-commercial project.

The release of HOPE AND GLORY is meant as a cinematic thank you in honor of what Byron Kennedy, Doug Mitchell and George Miller created. A movie with real stuntwork, real cars, real explosions and most importantly, real heart. We fell in love with the idea that George Miller, as the creator of this cinematic world, can enjoy a MAD MAX adventure as an audience member for once. Since we are really looking forward to FURIOSA, we wanted to shorten the waiting time with our tribute and return to the Wasteland.


04-09-24, 07:05 AM
  #2  
Re: Hope and Glory: A Mad Max Fan-Made Film (May 5, 2024, D: Various) Based on a Graphic Novel
Well the trailer has me interested for the whole thing.

https://madmax-shortfilm.com/
