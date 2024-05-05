Hope and Glory: A Mad Max Fan-Made Film (May 5, 2024, D: Various) Based on a Graphic Novel
#1
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Hope and Glory: A Mad Max Fan-Made Film (May 5, 2024, D: Various) Based on a Graphic Novel
Mad Max returns in HOPE AND GLORY on May 5 on YouTube.
In exchange for gasoline Max takes on a dangerous rescue mission.
DISCLAIMER: This is a fan film. No profit is made with this movie.
Over 3 years in the making, more than 275 filmmakers from 5 continents joined forces on this non-commercial project.
The release of HOPE AND GLORY is meant as a cinematic thank you in honor of what Byron Kennedy, Doug Mitchell and George Miller created. A movie with real stuntwork, real cars, real explosions and most importantly, real heart. We fell in love with the idea that George Miller, as the creator of this cinematic world, can enjoy a MAD MAX adventure as an audience member for once. Since we are really looking forward to FURIOSA, we wanted to shorten the waiting time with our tribute and return to the Wasteland.
In exchange for gasoline Max takes on a dangerous rescue mission.
DISCLAIMER: This is a fan film. No profit is made with this movie.
Over 3 years in the making, more than 275 filmmakers from 5 continents joined forces on this non-commercial project.
The release of HOPE AND GLORY is meant as a cinematic thank you in honor of what Byron Kennedy, Doug Mitchell and George Miller created. A movie with real stuntwork, real cars, real explosions and most importantly, real heart. We fell in love with the idea that George Miller, as the creator of this cinematic world, can enjoy a MAD MAX adventure as an audience member for once. Since we are really looking forward to FURIOSA, we wanted to shorten the waiting time with our tribute and return to the Wasteland.
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 4,131
Received 393 Likes on 274 Posts
Re: Hope and Glory: A Mad Max Fan-Made Film (May 5, 2024, D: Various) Based on a Graphic Novel
Well the trailer has me interested for the whole thing.
https://madmax-shortfilm.com/
https://madmax-shortfilm.com/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off