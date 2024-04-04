DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Babes (2024, D: Adlon) S: Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Babes (2024, D: Adlon) S: Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau

   
Old 04-04-24, 11:21 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,920
Likes: 0
Received 4,524 Likes on 3,070 Posts
Babes (2024, D: Adlon) S: Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau


BABES follows inseparable childhood best friends Eden (Ilana Glazer) and Dawn (Michelle Buteau), having grown up together in NYC, now firmly in different phases of adulthood. When carefree and single Eden decides to have a baby on her own after a one-night stand, their friendship faces its greatest challenge. BABES delves into the complexities of female friendship with a blend of laughter, tears, and labor pains.

From co-writers Ilana Glazer and Josh Rabinowitz and directed by Pamela Adlon, BABES is a hilarious and heartfelt comedy about the bonds of friendship and the messy, unpredictable challenges of adulthood and becoming a parent.

In Theaters May 17
This was a big hit at SXSW. Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/babes
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Bride (2025, D: M. Gyllenhaal) S: Bale, Cruz, Sarsgaard, Buckley

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.