Re: Mother of the Bride (2024, Waters) -- Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt -- Netflix

I like Miranda Cosgrove, so I'll likely check it out. But, another remake of Father of the Bride already? I get that the first remake with Steve Martin was decades removed from the one with Andy Garcia, but the latter was only 2 years ago.



EDIT: Ignore my question. Despite the title, it's not a gender swapped remake, as I erroneously assumed.

