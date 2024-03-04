DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Mother of the Bride (2024, Waters) -- Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt -- Netflix

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Mother of the Bride (2024, Waters) -- Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt -- Netflix

   
Old 04-03-24, 10:32 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,765
Received 3,575 Likes on 2,564 Posts
Mother of the Bride (2024, Waters) -- Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt -- Netflix



Lana’s daughter Emma returns from abroad and drops a bombshell: she's getting married. In Thailand. In a month! Things only get worse when Lana learns that the man who captured Emma's heart is the son of the man who broke hers years ago.



Comes out May 9th. Trailer just came out tonight

All your daughters will probably want to see this since it stars iCarly
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-03-24, 11:23 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,268
Received 605 Likes on 467 Posts
Re: Mother of the Bride (2024, Waters) -- Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt -- Netflix
I like Miranda Cosgrove, so I'll likely check it out. But, another remake of Father of the Bride already? I get that the first remake with Steve Martin was decades removed from the one with Andy Garcia, but the latter was only 2 years ago.

EDIT: Ignore my question. Despite the title, it's not a gender swapped remake, as I erroneously assumed.
Last edited by RocShemp; 04-03-24 at 11:32 PM.
RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Napoleon (2023, D: Ridley Scott) S: Joaquin Phoenix

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.