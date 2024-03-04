Mother of the Bride (2024, Waters) -- Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt -- Netflix
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,765
Received 3,575 Likes on 2,564 Posts
Mother of the Bride (2024, Waters) -- Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt -- Netflix
Lana’s daughter Emma returns from abroad and drops a bombshell: she's getting married. In Thailand. In a month! Things only get worse when Lana learns that the man who captured Emma's heart is the son of the man who broke hers years ago.
Comes out May 9th. Trailer just came out tonight
All your daughters will probably want to see this since it stars iCarly
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,268
Received 605 Likes on 467 Posts
Re: Mother of the Bride (2024, Waters) -- Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt -- Netflix
I like Miranda Cosgrove, so I'll likely check it out. But, another remake of Father of the Bride already? I get that the first remake with Steve Martin was decades removed from the one with Andy Garcia, but the latter was only 2 years ago.
EDIT: Ignore my question. Despite the title, it's not a gender swapped remake, as I erroneously assumed.
EDIT: Ignore my question. Despite the title, it's not a gender swapped remake, as I erroneously assumed.
Last edited by RocShemp; 04-03-24 at 11:32 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off