Nature is quite remarkable.



CUCKOO, starring Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens, and Jessica Henwick. Fear its call August 9th.





Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father's boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen's mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn't seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family.



A Film by Tilman Singer

Starring Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens, Jessica Henwick