Sleeping Dogs (2024, D: Cooper) -- S: Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan

   
04-02-24, 01:41 PM
Sleeping Dogs (2024, D: Cooper) -- S: Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan







Now In Theaters and Available to Buy on Digital April 9, 2024

An ex-homicide detective (Russell Crowe) with memory loss is forced to solve a brutal murder he can't recall. But as evidence uncovers secrets tied to his forgotten past, he is led to a chilling truth - sometimes, it's best to let sleeping dogs lie.

Featuring: Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Márton Csókás, Thomas M. Wright, Harry Greenwood, Tommy Flanagan & more!


No, this is not based on the video game.


This did come out in theaters a few weeks ago, but pretty limited. I did see it playing near me, but missed it. It will be on digital next week. If you don't like blind buying digital movies, I don't know which SVOD service will eventually carry it.


RT score is 39%, but it has a decent 92% audience score.

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/sleeping_dogs_2024
04-02-24, 04:10 PM
Re: Sleeping Dogs (2024, D: Cooper) -- S: Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan
Originally Posted by DJariya

An ex-homicide detective (Russell Crowe) with memory loss is forced to solve a brutal murder he can't recall.
Spoiler:
Oh I wonder who did it!

04-02-24, 08:23 PM
Re: Sleeping Dogs (2024, D: Cooper) -- S: Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan
Dammit, I was hoping this was the previously announced adaptation of the video game of the same name, that is to star Donnie Yen.
