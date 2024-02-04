Sleeping Dogs (2024, D: Cooper) -- S: Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan

Now In Theaters and Available to Buy on Digital April 9, 2024



An ex-homicide detective (Russell Crowe) with memory loss is forced to solve a brutal murder he can't recall. But as evidence uncovers secrets tied to his forgotten past, he is led to a chilling truth - sometimes, it's best to let sleeping dogs lie.



Featuring: Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Márton Csókás, Thomas M. Wright, Harry Greenwood, Tommy Flanagan & more!









No, this is not based on the video game.





This did come out in theaters a few weeks ago, but pretty limited. I did see it playing near me, but missed it. It will be on digital next week. If you don't like blind buying digital movies, I don't know which SVOD service will eventually carry it.

RT score is 39%, but it has a decent 92% audience score.