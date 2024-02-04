Musica (2024, W/D: Mancuso) S: Camila Mendes, Rudy Mancuso
From the colorful mind of Rudy Mancuso comes Música, starring Camila Mendes, Francesca Reale and J.B. Smoove – streaming on Prime Video April 4th.
Based on writer, director and star Rudy Mancuso, Música is a coming-of-age love story that follows an aspiring creator with synesthesia, who must come to terms with an uncertain future, while navigating the pressures of love, family and his Brazilian culture in Newark, New Jersey.
I left out the accent mark in the title to help with the search function.
