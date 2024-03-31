Atlantis - D: M. Gondry, S : K. Harrison Jr, D. Randolph -- Pharrell Based Movie Musical
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,236
Received 6,039 Likes on 4,122 Posts
Atlantis - D: M. Gondry, S : K. Harrison Jr, D. Randolph -- Pharrell Based Movie Musical
This movie is set to start shooting next month after several delays. I'm a big fan of Gondry since his early music videos and think Eternal Sunshine is a masterpiece. It will be fun to see what he does with a full-blown, big-budget musical.
I'm not very familiar with Harrison's work besides his performance as Fred Hampton in Trial of the Chicago 7, (I wanted to catch Cyrano but I never got around to it). but he's starring as MLK in the upcoming next season of Genius, so that might elevate his profile.
EARLIER 03/11/24: Michel Gondry is set to move into production next month (April 24) on the long-delayed Atlantis, which is a musical inspired by musician Pharrell Williams childhood. This is the same film that was supposed to shoot last summer, but got delayed due to the actors strike.
Atlantis is rumored to have a cast that includes Kelvin Harrison Jr. and rappers Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliot and Andre Benjamin. This is turning into one of the more exciting projects of Gondrys career and, yes, its said to be a full fledged musical.
Gondry has been developing this musical since 2022. This will also be his decade-long return to American filmmaking. He had originally described the project as being personal and having a pretty big budget.
Pharrell formed the hip hop and R&B duo the Neptunes in the early 90s. During the aughts, he became lead vocalist of the band N.E.R.D. Hes also one of the most influential and successful music producers of the 21st century, having had a significant impact on the sound of modern popular music.
Last year, Gondry premiered The Book of Solutions at Cannes. It played in the Directors Fortnight sidebar and garnered positive reviews its supposed to be released in the U.S. later this year. It was the 60-year-old filmmakers first film in over 7 years.
Gondry will forever be known as having directed 2004s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Im also a big fan of his inventively entertaining 2005 documentary Dave Chappelles Block Party.
His other works include Human Nature, Be Kind Rewind, The Science of Sleep, and Mood Indigo. And let us not forget he directed abysmal Green Hornet with Seth Rogen.
I'm not very familiar with Harrison's work besides his performance as Fred Hampton in Trial of the Chicago 7, (I wanted to catch Cyrano but I never got around to it). but he's starring as MLK in the upcoming next season of Genius, so that might elevate his profile.
Michel Gondry's Atlantis' adds Da'Vine Joy RandolphUPDATE: Recent Holdovers Oscar winner DaVine Joy Randolph has joined the cast.
EARLIER 03/11/24: Michel Gondry is set to move into production next month (April 24) on the long-delayed Atlantis, which is a musical inspired by musician Pharrell Williams childhood. This is the same film that was supposed to shoot last summer, but got delayed due to the actors strike.
Atlantis is rumored to have a cast that includes Kelvin Harrison Jr. and rappers Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliot and Andre Benjamin. This is turning into one of the more exciting projects of Gondrys career and, yes, its said to be a full fledged musical.
Gondry has been developing this musical since 2022. This will also be his decade-long return to American filmmaking. He had originally described the project as being personal and having a pretty big budget.
Pharrell formed the hip hop and R&B duo the Neptunes in the early 90s. During the aughts, he became lead vocalist of the band N.E.R.D. Hes also one of the most influential and successful music producers of the 21st century, having had a significant impact on the sound of modern popular music.
Last year, Gondry premiered The Book of Solutions at Cannes. It played in the Directors Fortnight sidebar and garnered positive reviews its supposed to be released in the U.S. later this year. It was the 60-year-old filmmakers first film in over 7 years.
Gondry will forever be known as having directed 2004s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Im also a big fan of his inventively entertaining 2005 documentary Dave Chappelles Block Party.
His other works include Human Nature, Be Kind Rewind, The Science of Sleep, and Mood Indigo. And let us not forget he directed abysmal Green Hornet with Seth Rogen.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off