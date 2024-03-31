DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Atlantis - D: M. Gondry, S : K. Harrison Jr, D. Randolph -- Pharrell Based Movie Musical

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Atlantis - D: M. Gondry, S : K. Harrison Jr, D. Randolph -- Pharrell Based Movie Musical

   
Old 03-31-24, 10:59 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 75,236
Received 6,039 Likes on 4,122 Posts
Atlantis - D: M. Gondry, S : K. Harrison Jr, D. Randolph -- Pharrell Based Movie Musical
This movie is set to start shooting next month after several delays. I'm a big fan of Gondry since his early music videos and think Eternal Sunshine is a masterpiece. It will be fun to see what he does with a full-blown, big-budget musical.
I'm not very familiar with Harrison's work besides his performance as Fred Hampton in Trial of the Chicago 7, (I wanted to catch Cyrano but I never got around to it). but he's starring as MLK in the upcoming next season of Genius, so that might elevate his profile.

Michel Gondry's Atlantis' adds Da'Vine Joy Randolph

UPDATE: Recent Holdovers Oscar winner DaVine Joy Randolph has joined the cast.

EARLIER 03/11/24: Michel Gondry is set to move into production next month (April 24) on the long-delayed Atlantis, which is a musical inspired by musician Pharrell Williams childhood. This is the same film that was supposed to shoot last summer, but got delayed due to the actors strike.

Atlantis is rumored to have a cast that includes Kelvin Harrison Jr. and rappers Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliot and Andre Benjamin. This is turning into one of the more exciting projects of Gondrys career and, yes, its said to be a full fledged musical.

Gondry has been developing this musical since 2022. This will also be his decade-long return to American filmmaking. He had originally described the project as being personal and having a pretty big budget.

Pharrell formed the hip hop and R&B duo the Neptunes in the early 90s. During the aughts, he became lead vocalist of the band N.E.R.D. Hes also one of the most influential and successful music producers of the 21st century, having had a significant impact on the sound of modern popular music.

Last year, Gondry premiered The Book of Solutions at Cannes. It played in the Directors Fortnight sidebar and garnered positive reviews its supposed to be released in the U.S. later this year. It was the 60-year-old filmmakers first film in over 7 years.

Gondry will forever be known as having directed 2004s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Im also a big fan of his inventively entertaining 2005 documentary Dave Chappelles Block Party.

His other works include Human Nature, Be Kind Rewind, The Science of Sleep, and Mood Indigo. And let us not forget he directed abysmal Green Hornet with Seth Rogen.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Online Movie Games: Framed, Moviedle, Posterdle, etc.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.