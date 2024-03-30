DVD Talk Forum

Freaky Friday 2 -- D: Ganatra, S: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan

Freaky Friday 2 -- D: Ganatra, S: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan

   
Freaky Friday 2 -- D: Ganatra, S: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan


Disney is getting ready to get its freaky on one more time.

The studio has tapped Nisha Ganatra, who most recently helmed episodes of Hulu miniseries Welcome to Chippendales, to direct a sequel to its 2003 family comedy Freaky Friday, giving the long-promised project momentum and putting it on track for a summer shoot in Los Angeles.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, who starred in the original, are in negotiations to reprise their roles as the mother and daughter combo who find themselves switching bodies and lives.

Andrew Gunn, who produced the 2003 movie, is producing along with former Disney exec Kristin Burr. Ann Marie Sanderlin will executive produce. It is unclear whether the feature will be released theatrically or debut on Disney+. The project has an early draft from Elyse Hollander.




And this photo was posted by Curtis on her Instagram yesterday



