DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

In Memoriam...Louis Gossett Jr. (1936-2024)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

In Memoriam...Louis Gossett Jr. (1936-2024)

   
Old 03-29-24, 09:11 AM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,299
Received 889 Likes on 752 Posts
In Memoriam...Louis Gossett Jr. (1936-2024)
so sad!

Louis Gossett Jr., 'An Officer and a Gentleman' Oscar Winner, Dead at 87 (people.com)
Last edited by OldBoy; 03-29-24 at 09:18 AM.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-29-24, 09:24 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 12,976
Received 1,073 Likes on 773 Posts
Re: In Memoriam...Louis Gossett Jr. (1936-2024)
Great actor. Icon. He lived a long life.
Count Dooku is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.