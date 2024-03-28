DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024, D: Wingard) -- The Reviews Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: What did you think of Godzilla x Kong?
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
No interest. These movies aren't for me
0
0%
I don't go to theaters, so I'll wait
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024, D: Wingard) -- The Reviews Thread

   
Old 03-28-24, 04:42 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,681
Received 3,550 Likes on 2,542 Posts
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024, D: Wingard) -- The Reviews Thread



This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence -- and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.


Rated: PG-13

Running Time: 115 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 62% as of 3/28/24

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/god...the_new_empire


Rebecca Hall, Kaylee Hottle and Brian Tyree Henry are returning from the last movie in 2021. And Wingard is returning from the last movie.

The last movie made $470M worldwide despite being day and date and also being a Covid year.

Going to see this at 4pm

DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-28-24, 05:58 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,238
Received 598 Likes on 462 Posts
Re: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024, D: Wingard) -- The Reviews Thread
Going to see this on Saturday. Glad to see the runtime is lean, like GvK.
RocShemp is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.