Movies with long sequences that feel like they could be part of a separate movie

I'm not sure how to word this, but have you ever watched a movie that has a long sequence, maybe half an hour or more that feels somewhat disconnected from the movie as a whole that they could build an entirely different movie around it?



I was watching Superman the movie a while back and felt this way. There's a good 30-40 minute sequence where Jeff East plays a young Clark Kent. For the most part, this sequence is played pretty straight with a more dramatic and serious tone to it. Then, at the end of the scene where he is in the Fortress of Solitude, the tone of the movie completely shifts and it becomes campy like it's part of a different movie altogether. If you look at the scene where Pa Kent dies and his funeral and contrast it with the scene where Lois Lane dies, their reactions are entirely different towards losing a loved one. Jeff East had a more realistic reaction like how you would see someone react in real life as opposed to Christopher Reeve's over-the-top reaction.



I feel like they could take the all the Jeff East scenes as young Clark Kent and film a whole new movie around it that has a more serious in tone and it would still fit perfectly. Something more like a more down to Earth Superman, like in the George Reeve's version where he is less powerful and fights more realistic villains.

