03-21-24, 01:38 PM
DJariya
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,606
Received 3,532 Likes on 2,532 Posts
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024, D: Kenan) -- The Reviews Thread




In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started -- the iconic New York City firehouse -- to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.



Running Time: 115 minutes

Rated: PG-13

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 45% as of 3/21/24

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/gho..._frozen_empire


Jason Reitman is credited as a co-writer of this with Gil Kenan.


Seeing a 2pm matinee today.
