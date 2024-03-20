DVD Talk Forum

R.I.P M. Emmet Walsh (1935-2024)

R.I.P M. Emmet Walsh (1935-2024)

   
R.I.P M. Emmet Walsh (1935-2024)
M Emmet Walsh Passes Away At 88

Always loved his work. Maybe Ill watch Blood Simple tonight.
Re: R.I.P M. Emmet Walsh (1935-2024)
Wonderful in every appearance he made. Love seeing him whenever he popped up in supporting parts big and small.

Great interview of him talking about his experience making Blood Simple, particularly this hilarious story about his per diem (occurs about 6mins 20sec into the video).

Re: R.I.P M. Emmet Walsh (1935-2024)
"He'll be missed greatly"
- Arnold Babar.
Re: R.I.P M. Emmet Walsh (1935-2024)
RIP Captain Bryant


Re: R.I.P M. Emmet Walsh (1935-2024)
Thought he was dead already.

T.R. Polk will live forever though.
