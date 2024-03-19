DVD Talk Forum

Damaged (2024, D: McDonough) -- S: Samuel L. Jackson, Vincent Cassel

Damaged (2024, D: McDonough) -- S: Samuel L. Jackson, Vincent Cassel

   
03-19-24
Damaged (2024, D: McDonough) -- S: Samuel L. Jackson, Vincent Cassel



How do you catch a brilliant monster? When a sadistic murderer surfaces in Scotland, terrified local authorities call on a Chicago police detective who investigated a killing spree with the same horrific pattern five years earlier. Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel star in this shocking thriller about two detectives with tortured pasts trying to stop a merciless serial killer before he claims his next victim.


This is a Lionsgate/Grindstone release, so it's going to be day and date. Limited theaters and on demand. Coming April 12th.

