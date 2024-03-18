DVD Talk Forum

Little Shop Of Halloween Horrors (D: Joe Dante, P: Corman)

   
Little Shop Of Halloween Horrors (D: Joe Dante, P: Corman)
EXCLUSIVE: Iconic filmmakers Joe Dante and Roger Corman are teaming with Emmy-nominated veteran producer Brad Krevoy, CEO of MPCA, on Little Shop of Halloween Horrors, a reboot of Corman’s famed 1960 horror comedy, Little Shop of Horrors.

A reimagining intended to jumpstart a new franchise, Little Shop of Halloween Horrors will be directed by Dante (Gremlins, The Howling), from a script by Charles S. Haas (Gremlins 2: The New Batch), with Corman and Krevoy co-producing. Also joining the project is independent producer Charles Cohen, who previously worked at T-Street, where he oversaw and executive produced the Republic Pictures release Snack Shack, in addition to developing other projects for the company.
https://deadline.com/2024/03/little-...an-1235859850/

It's been 10 years since Dante directed a feature film.
Re: Little Shop Of Halloween Horrors (D: Joe Dante, P: Corman)
Wasn't someone gonna remake the musical as well?
Re: Little Shop Of Halloween Horrors (D: Joe Dante, P: Corman)
Originally Posted by Decker
Wasn't someone gonna remake the musical as well?
Greg Berlanti: https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...-berlanti.html

Seems like it fell apart.

