Little Shop Of Halloween Horrors (D: Joe Dante, P: Corman)
EXCLUSIVE: Iconic filmmakers Joe Dante and Roger Corman are teaming with Emmy-nominated veteran producer Brad Krevoy, CEO of MPCA, on Little Shop of Halloween Horrors, a reboot of Corman’s famed 1960 horror comedy, Little Shop of Horrors.
A reimagining intended to jumpstart a new franchise, Little Shop of Halloween Horrors will be directed by Dante (Gremlins, The Howling), from a script by Charles S. Haas (Gremlins 2: The New Batch), with Corman and Krevoy co-producing. Also joining the project is independent producer Charles Cohen, who previously worked at T-Street, where he oversaw and executive produced the Republic Pictures release Snack Shack, in addition to developing other projects for the company.
It's been 10 years since Dante directed a feature film.
Re: Little Shop Of Halloween Horrors (D: Joe Dante, P: Corman)
Wasn't someone gonna remake the musical as well?
Re: Little Shop Of Halloween Horrors (D: Joe Dante, P: Corman)
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...-berlanti.html
Seems like it fell apart.
