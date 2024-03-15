DVD Talk Forum

Snack Shack (2024, D: Rehmeier) -- S: Gabriel LaBelle, Conor Sherry -- 1990s coming of age comedy

Snack Shack (2024, D: Rehmeier) -- S: Gabriel LaBelle, Conor Sherry -- 1990s coming of age comedy

   
Snack Shack (2024, D: Rehmeier) -- S: Gabriel LaBelle, Conor Sherry -- 1990s coming of age comedy



About Snack Shack: Nebraska City, summer of 1991Inseparable best friends AJ and Moose seize the opportunity to run the local pool's rundown snack shack after their plan to gamble on dog races and sell home-brewed beer goes down the drain. Dreaming of striking it rich, things take an unexpected turn when they meet Brooke, an effortlessly cool lifeguard who puts their big summer plans and their friendship at risk.

Starring: Conor Sherry, Gabriel LaBelle, Mika Abdalla, Nick Robinson, David Costabile, & More!



LaBelle was on The Fabelmans last year. I didn't know about this movie until I saw an interview with Sherry on TV promoting it. I also saw it pop up on Fandango.

Going to try to see a late matinee.


https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/snack_shack

74% on RT right now

