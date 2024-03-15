Snack Shack (2024, D: Rehmeier) -- S: Gabriel LaBelle, Conor Sherry -- 1990s coming of age comedy
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,523
Received 3,519 Likes on 2,521 Posts
Snack Shack (2024, D: Rehmeier) -- S: Gabriel LaBelle, Conor Sherry -- 1990s coming of age comedy
About Snack Shack: Nebraska City, summer of 1991Inseparable best friends AJ and Moose seize the opportunity to run the local pool's rundown snack shack after their plan to gamble on dog races and sell home-brewed beer goes down the drain. Dreaming of striking it rich, things take an unexpected turn when they meet Brooke, an effortlessly cool lifeguard who puts their big summer plans and their friendship at risk.
Starring: Conor Sherry, Gabriel LaBelle, Mika Abdalla, Nick Robinson, David Costabile, & More!
LaBelle was on The Fabelmans last year. I didn't know about this movie until I saw an interview with Sherry on TV promoting it. I also saw it pop up on Fandango.
Going to try to see a late matinee.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/snack_shack
74% on RT right now
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off