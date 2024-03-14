DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Here Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, & Paul Bettany 2024 Zemekis and Eric Roth film

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Here Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, & Paul Bettany 2024 Zemekis and Eric Roth film

   
Old 03-14-24, 12:48 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 23,090
Received 690 Likes on 562 Posts
Here Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, & Paul Bettany 2024 Zemekis and Eric Roth film
Hanks, Wright, and Zemekis are back with Robert Zemekis for the first time since Forrest Gump

The film, which reunites the Forrest Gump co-stars after nearly 30 years, will use new hyperrealistic technology, including AI-generated face replacements and de-aging, to allow its stars to tell a story that spans generations. Based on Richard McGuires graphic novel, Here takes place in New England  starting as wilderness and later becoming the site of a home  against a tale of love, loss, hope, struggle and legacy between couples and families over generations.

https://variety.com/2023/film/news/t...ie-1235507766/




JeffTheAlpaca is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.