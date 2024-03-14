Here Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, & Paul Bettany 2024 Zemekis and Eric Roth film
Hanks, Wright, and Zemekis are back with Robert Zemekis for the first time since Forrest Gump
https://variety.com/2023/film/news/t...ie-1235507766/
The film, which reunites the Forrest Gump co-stars after nearly 30 years, will use new hyperrealistic technology, including AI-generated face replacements and de-aging, to allow its stars to tell a story that spans generations. Based on Richard McGuires graphic novel, Here takes place in New England starting as wilderness and later becoming the site of a home against a tale of love, loss, hope, struggle and legacy between couples and families over generations.
