Atlas (2024, D: Peyton) S: Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown, Simu Liu Netflix Sci-Fi Action Thriller
Atlas Shepherd (Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.
I saw a very early rough cut of this movie almost a year ago. The special effects were not done yet. I will watch this again to see the completed effects.
From what I saw, it wasnt too bad. There is a lot of action in this.
