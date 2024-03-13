DVD Talk Forum

Atlas (2024, D: Peyton)  S: Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown, Simu Liu  Netflix Sci-Fi Action Thriller

Atlas (2024, D: Peyton)  S: Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown, Simu Liu  Netflix Sci-Fi Action Thriller




Atlas Shepherd (Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.






I saw a very early rough cut of this movie almost a year ago. The special effects were not done yet. I will watch this again to see the completed effects.

From what I saw, it wasnt too bad. There is a lot of action in this.
