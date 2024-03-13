What "The Punisher" movie is my sister referring to in her 1988 journal?

Quote: Originally Posted by My 9 Year Old Sister's Diary Today is Groundhog day. I hope the groundhog will not see his shadow.

Today is my brothers [sic] birthday. He is 13 years old.

His friends Dwight Lee and Nathan are coming.

My mom rented the punisher and a night mare [sic] on elm street part 3.

While cleaning out the basement at my parent's house, I came across some notebooks containing my sisters journal for 1988. She was 9. I think this was a school thing, that every morning the kids spent ten or fifteen minutes writing these short diary entries.I'm perplexed by her entry for Feb 2nd 1988, which reads:I looked it up, and the first Punisher movie I can find is not only from 1989, but it says it didn't get a North American release until 1991. So what is this "the punisher" movie she says got rented in February of 1988? Is there a movie with a similar title, and she was just confused? This is driving me nuts.Anyone have any speculation?