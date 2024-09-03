Looking for a certain movie

I'm looking for a movie that I haven't seen in over 10 years. The only time that I did see this was in middle school which was back in 1996 so the movie was done before 1999.



The movie in question is about 4 individuals whose lives are affected by gun violence. I only rememember 2 of the cases. There is a black man that is the movie's host that talks about the 4 cases.



Case 1

A high school student plays baseball and he is bullied by other students. Tired of being bullied, he puts a handgun in his backpack to prove a point. Later that day, the student is confronted by the bullies and in a back luck scenerio, the gun goes off, injuring the student. Everyone runs away because of the sound. The next scene, the student is wearing his baseball uniform and is sitting in a wheelchair paralzyed from the waist down because of the gun accident. He then wishes that he could go back in time to prevent the gun accident from happening.



Time is rewound and the same scene, but the student doesn't take a gun with him and plays baseball has usual.



Case 2

A student is bullied constantly and is considering sucide because he can't deal with life anymore. His girlfriend or female friend pleads with him not to kill himself, but he does with a handgun and the scene ends with the female friend hearing the gunshot.



Time is rewound and the same scene, but the student doesn't kill himself and agrees to get help.



The black man as the host talks more about gun violence and ends by saying "It happens forever."



I have no idea what this movie is called.