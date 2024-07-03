Best male and female performance of all-time
Best male and female performance of all-time
Which male and female performance do you think is the best of all-time? I have to go with Robert DeNiro in "Raging Bull" and Meryl Streep in "Sophie's Choice".
Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird
Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling in Silence of the Lambs
Daniel Day Lewis - Gangs of New York
Shirley MacLaine - Terms of Endearment
