Best male and female performance of all-time

   
03-07-24, 12:40 AM
  #1  
Best male and female performance of all-time
Which male and female performance do you think is the best of all-time? I have to go with Robert DeNiro in "Raging Bull" and Meryl Streep in "Sophie's Choice".
03-07-24, 01:38 AM
  #2  
Re: Best male and female performance of all-time
Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird
Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling in Silence of the Lambs
03-07-24, 01:56 AM
  #3  
Re: Best male and female performance of all-time
Anthony Hopkins in The Remains of the Day
Kathy Bates in Misery
03-07-24, 08:50 AM
  #4  
Re: Best male and female performance of all-time
Daniel Day Lewis - Gangs of New York
Shirley MacLaine - Terms of Endearment
