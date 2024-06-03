DVD Talk Forum

Midnight (2024, D: Miike) Shot on iPhone 15 Pro short film

Movie Talk

Midnight (2024, D: Miike) Shot on iPhone 15 Pro short film


Director Takashi Miike brings to life Midnight, a manga by Osamu Tezuka. All shot on iPhone 15 Pro. A mysterious taxi driver lends a hand to Kaede, a young girl chased by assassins.

Actor in this is the same lead from House of Ninjas, Kento Kaku

Making of...

