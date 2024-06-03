Midnight (2024, D: Miike) Shot on iPhone 15 Pro short film
Midnight (2024, D: Miike) Shot on iPhone 15 Pro short film
Director Takashi Miike brings to life Midnight, a manga by Osamu Tezuka. All shot on iPhone 15 Pro. A mysterious taxi driver lends a hand to Kaede, a young girl chased by assassins.
Actor in this is the same lead from House of Ninjas, Kento Kaku
Making of...
