Midnight (2024, D: Miike) Shot on iPhone 15 Pro short film





Director Takashi Miike brings to life Midnight, a manga by Osamu Tezuka. All shot on iPhone 15 Pro. A mysterious taxi driver lends a hand to Kaede, a young girl chased by assassins.



Actor in this is the same lead from House of Ninjas, Kento Kaku



Making of...



