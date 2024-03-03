KILL (2024; India)

Quote:

American audiences have become more open than ever to bold filmmaking from all corners of the world. We were astounded by Kill and dazzled by the artistry of director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, said Lauren Bixby, SVP Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Lionsgate. Were confident that Kill will find an audience ready to delight in this films exuberant mayhem.



In a joint statement, producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta from Dharma Productions, and Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment said: It is a huge leap and moment for us to be joining hands with Lionsgate for our U.S. and UK theatrical releases. Were thrilled to be partnering with the studio thats behind the success of globally acclaimed cinematic masterpiece such as John Wick. This is a historic moment in Indian cinema and were elated to be creating a new milestone with our commercial Indian action thriller Kill, a never-before-seen genre film in India.