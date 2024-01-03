Untitled Daniels Film (2026, D: The Daniels) - News, Cast, Rumors

Quote:

Everything Everywhere Duo Daniels Set Next Movie for 2026 Release



The event film is the first feature stemming from an expansive deal the directors inked with Universal.

February 29, 2024 1:30pm



Almost a year after Everything Everywhere All at Once took over the Oscars, the filmmaking duo behind the indie sensation are getting closer to their next feature.



Universal has set a June 12, 2026, release date for the next film from filmmakers Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert). No other details were available, though the studio is describing it as an untitled event film, suggesting a large scope for the project.



Its the first feature stemming from a long-term pact Daniels inked with Universal in the summer of 2022, months before they won for best picture, best director and best original screenplay at the Oscars, making them the hottest directing duo in the film business.



Daniels came up in the world of music videos, helming DJ Snake and Lil Jons Turn Down for What. They made their directorial debut with the Sundance feature Swiss Army Man, starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe and colloquially known as the farting corpse movie. The pair also directed an upcoming episode of the Star Wars series The Skeleton Crew.



Their next feature is sure to generate plenty of interest, given the runaway success of Everything Everywhere, which topped $100 million on a $15 million budget.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter several months after they inked their Universal deal, the duo acknowledged that making the jump from indie (and its limited resources) to the more substantial world of movie studios will be an adjustment. We love to chase things that could almost be a catastrophe, said Kwan. Noted Scheinert, We thrive on being told no, in moderation, and added, I am nervous about having a budget that makes us not have those tough conversations.