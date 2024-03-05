I Saw the TV Glow (A24) (5/3/24, D: Schoenbrun) S: Justice Smith
Teenager Owen (Justice Smith) is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate (Brigette Lundy-Paine) introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show, a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen's view of reality begins to crack.
Only in Theaters May 3.
