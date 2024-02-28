Re: Did Anyone Ask for a Remake of "Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead"?

"Oh hell naw..."



I just watched the original last week. Very dated, but still a fun watch. I thought the remake idea was as dead as the babysitter, but clearly not. I remember an interview with Joanna Cassidy ("I'm right on top of that, Rose!") on YouTube a few years back. She mentioned the "diverse cast" approach and how she had spoken to the producers about doing a cameo.