DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Did Anyone Ask for a Remake of "Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead"?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Did Anyone Ask for a Remake of "Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead"?

   
Old 02-28-24, 03:34 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 10,439
Received 388 Likes on 281 Posts
Did Anyone Ask for a Remake of "Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead"?
I've always wondered how a remake would work if it was today so here we are.
https://bloody-disgusting.com/movie/...etails-emerge/
The new film  follows 17-year-old girl Tanya (Jones), who plans to vacation in Europe with her friends before heading to college in the fall. But her mom (Ms. Pat) decides to go to a wellness retreat in Thailand, so Tanya is forced to stay home with her siblings. When  as the title suggests  their elderly babysitter (Squibb) unexpectedly dies, Tayna gets a job working for an ambitious woman named Rose (Ritchie). As she juggles work, family and a complicated romance, Tanya navigates adulthood at the cost of her last summer of freedom.
Rated R- teen drug use, language, and some sexual references




Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-28-24, 03:48 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
joe_b's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Posts: 3,379
Received 86 Likes on 57 Posts
Re: Did Anyone Ask for a Remake of "Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead"?
"Oh hell naw..."

I just watched the original last week. Very dated, but still a fun watch. I thought the remake idea was as dead as the babysitter, but clearly not. I remember an interview with Joanna Cassidy ("I'm right on top of that, Rose!") on YouTube a few years back. She mentioned the "diverse cast" approach and how she had spoken to the producers about doing a cameo.
joe_b is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023, D: Wan) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread -- RIP DCEU 2013-2023

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.