Did Anyone Ask for a Remake of "Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead"?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 10,439
Received 388 Likes on 281 Posts
I've always wondered how a remake would work if it was today so here we are.
https://bloody-disgusting.com/movie/...etails-emerge/
Rated R- teen drug use, language, and some sexual references
The new film follows 17-year-old girl Tanya (Jones), who plans to vacation in Europe with her friends before heading to college in the fall. But her mom (Ms. Pat) decides to go to a wellness retreat in Thailand, so Tanya is forced to stay home with her siblings. When as the title suggests their elderly babysitter (Squibb) unexpectedly dies, Tayna gets a job working for an ambitious woman named Rose (Ritchie). As she juggles work, family and a complicated romance, Tanya navigates adulthood at the cost of her last summer of freedom.
#2
Re: Did Anyone Ask for a Remake of "Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead"?
"Oh hell naw..."
I just watched the original last week. Very dated, but still a fun watch. I thought the remake idea was as dead as the babysitter, but clearly not. I remember an interview with Joanna Cassidy ("I'm right on top of that, Rose!") on YouTube a few years back. She mentioned the "diverse cast" approach and how she had spoken to the producers about doing a cameo.
