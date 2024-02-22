Untitled Alejandro Iñárritu film - S: Tom Cruise

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: In what would mark Alejandro Iñárritus first English-language pic since his smash hit The Revenant, sources tell Deadline Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment are in negotiations for an Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu film starring Tom Cruise.



The film is produced and directed by Iñárritu with a new script he co-wrote in 2023 with Sabina Berman as well as Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone, his co-writers on Birdman, reuniting a decade later. This also marks the first film for Cruise (who will also produce) following the announcement of his strategic partnership with Warner Bros last month. Its expected Legendary will also produce.



This project is being as treated as top secret as it gets, with no plot details available at this time other than it being a new original story written by Iñárritu. What is known is that in recent weeks the Oscar-winning director has been taking meetings with a select few actors with Cruise being one of the first. The A-list movie star has been hungry to find that next project and moved quickly to get a meeting with Iñárritu once he was made aware the director was moving forward with his next big studio film and as soon as the meeting finished, Cruise was on board.



The project fits in with what Cruise, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and WB studio chiefs Michael DeLuca and Pam Abdy had in mind when the movie star signed his strategic partnership last month with WB as something that is both original and meant to be seen on the biggest screens across the world.



The film would mark Inarritus first major studio film since directing The Revenant, the smash hit that not only went on to gross more then $500 million at the worldwide box office, but also led to Inarritus second straight Oscar win as well as Leonardo DiCaprios first win for acting. Iñárritu took a break after an exhaustive stretch that also included directing his best picture winner Birdman and had been toying with some ideas in 2019 but ultimately turned his attentions to his passion project Bardo at Netflix and tabled his next big studio pic till now.



As for Cruise, while he had spent the last decade making blockbuster tentpoles like his Mission: Impossible films and Top Gun: Maverick, he has never shied away from challenging himself with top tier directors in the past like Stanley Kubrick and Paul Thomas Anderson. While he has never won, he has earned four Oscar nominations, three of which came from acting, and given Iñárritus track record of delivering Oscar noms to actors who have starred in his movies in the past, voters are sure to take notice once this film makes it to theaters.



