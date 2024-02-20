Sony Beatles Project (2027 D: Mendes) - 4 individual films

Quote:

SAM MENDES/NEAL STREET PRODUCTIONS TO MAKE LANDMARK BEATLES BIOPIC PROJECT FOR SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT



FOUR FEATURE FILMS, ONE FROM EACH BAND MEMBERS PERSPECTIVE, WILL HAVE GLOBAL THEATRICAL RELEASE IN 2027



Culver City, CA (February 20, 2024) -- Today, Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), Sam Mendes, and Neal Street Productions announced a groundbreaking creative endeavor to tell the story of The Beatles with four distinct theatrical feature films. The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles  Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison  have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.



As conceived by Mendes, who will direct, the four theatrical feature films  one from each band members point-of-view  will intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history.



SPE will finance and distribute worldwide with full theatrical windows in 2027. The dating cadence of the films, the details of which will be shared closer to release, will be innovative and groundbreaking.



Mendes will direct all four films and produce alongside his Neal Street Productions partner Pippa Harris and Neal Streets Julie Pastor. Jeff Jones will executive produce for Apple Corps Ltd.



Im honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies, said Sam Mendes.



We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time, said Pippa Harris. To have The Beatles and Apple Corps blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we cant think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.



Apple Corps is delighted to collaborate with Sam, Pippa and Julie to explore each Beatles unique story and to bring them together in a suitably captivating and innovative way, said Apple Corps Ltd. CEO Jeff Jones. Sony Pictures enthusiastic support, championing the projects scope and creative vision from the start, has been invaluable for all of us.



I know I speak for our CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who was instrumental in making this happen, and every Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group colleague around the world when I say: yeah, yeah, yeah! said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic. Sams daring, large-scale idea is that and then some. Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe. We are deeply grateful to all parties and look forward ourselves to breaking some rules with Sams uniquely artistic vision.