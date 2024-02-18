Underage Drinking in Movies (and TV)
Maybe I'm just late to notice this, but it seems to me that it has become fairly common in movies to depict people in the 16-20 year age range getting together for parties with lots of drinking, which adults don't care about.
Obviously these kinds of parties have been around in movies since I was a teenager in the 80s, but it was usually portrayed as illicit and something that needed to be done under any adult's radar. Now it seems like the norm is for adults to be completely aware of these parties, and just not care, or even to be involved and promoting them.
Is this just a conceit for story purposes, or is this how it is nowadays?
Re: Underage Drinking in Movies (and TV)
Really? I couldn't name one film that I saw recently that had underage drinking.
Re: Underage Drinking in Movies (and TV)
The Holdovers?
Re: Underage Drinking in Movies (and TV)
Considering how many parties involved drinking when I was in high school in the 90s without a single adult caring, I didn't even notice.
I believe this has long been very common, both in movies and in real-life, although I understand your sensitivity to who is "underage" depends on what country you live in, as the drinking age can span from 16 to 25.
Re: Underage Drinking in Movies (and TV)
Aren't younger folks overall drinking less alcohol than older generations these days? My nearly 18 year old son has no desire to drink, and he says the same with most of his friends. He sometimes tells me that I shouldn't drink alcohol either. (he probably has a point )
Re: Underage Drinking in Movies (and TV)
I'm not so sure that's such a good thing now but it definitely made our high school graduation parties a lot more fun back then ...
As far as movies, I remember raging parties in Scream, American Pie, and Dazed & Confused in the 90s, so it's not really new.
Two I watched recently: Mean Girls and Heriditary. Any movie with a teen party features red solo cups anymore.
I know what you are saying, Dooku. I just figured I was getting older and more sensitive. It isn't the fact that they are portraying teen drinking, but it is the way it is nonchalantly normalized that bothers me. Then again, most of these shows have 20- and 30-year olds playing teenagers which is ludicrous. The model being set for youth is scary.
Yes, I drank as a teen to my detriment . . . so much so that when I quit drinking I stayed away from it until I was in my 30s and could be responsible enough to have A drink. It was never the glamorized version shown in movies.
My high school days were more like That 70s Show, sneaking beer or wine into someone's basement and watching TV.
To me it was like in the late 2000s when more and more movies started depicting "smoking reefer" as a casual thing that normal people did. Previously, stoners had their place in stoner culture and were commonly stereotyped as outside mainstream society. Then (in the movies) we started seeing marijuana use as something otherwise "straight" people did. So my assumption was that this was a California thing, where the people making movies and TV shows internalized the way life was in SoCal and just projected it out in their work.
So, I'm watching these movies and shows where the kids party hard and the adults don't care, and I'm wondering if this is a true reflection of what life is like for kids (I don't socialize with that age group) or is this just Hollywood being Hollywood?
Two I watched recently: Mean Girls and Heriditary. Any movie with a teen party features red solo cups anymore.
Thank goodness you're not talking about underage smoking.
When I was in elementary and middle school, there was a corner store where the guy sold cigarettes to kids.
I just looked on Google Maps and 40 years later there is still a corner store there.
