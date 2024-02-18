Re: Underage Drinking in Movies (and TV)

Quote: Josh-da-man Originally Posted by Yeah, it was extremely commonplace when I was in high school in the 1990s, and I know it happened just as frequently in the 1970s and 1980s.



As far as movies, I remember raging parties in Scream, American Pie, and Dazed & Confused in the 90s, so it's not really new.

The movies having parties where they drink illegally is not the new part. To me the new part was scale of the events and the parents and adults being aware of the party and giving it their blessing. It's essentially the kids say, "I'm going to a big party where everyone will be drinking illegally, and I will definitely be getting drunk." And the parents either have no awareness or total apathy.My high school days were more like That 70s Show, sneaking beer or wine into someone's basement and watching TV.To me it was like in the late 2000s when more and more movies started depicting "smoking reefer" as a casual thing that normal people did. Previously, stoners had their place in stoner culture and were commonly stereotyped as outside mainstream society. Then (in the movies) we started seeing marijuana use as something otherwise "straight" people did. So my assumption was that this was a California thing, where the people making movies and TV shows internalized the way life was in SoCal and just projected it out in their work.So, I'm watching these movies and shows where the kids party hard and the adults don't care, and I'm wondering if this is a true reflection of what life is like for kids (I don't socialize with that age group) or is this just Hollywood being Hollywood?