Knox Goes Away (2024, D: Keaton) S: Keaton, Pacino, Marsden, Harden
Michael Keaton is back, releasing the trailer for Knox Goes Away, the story of a principled hit man.
Saban Films has set the U.S. release date for Knox Goes Away, the thriller marking Michael Keatons second feature behind the camera, in which he also stars opposite Al Pacino, James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, and more. Pic will bow exclusively in theaters nationwide on March 15, having launched out of last years Toronto Film Festival.
Scripted by Gregory Poirier (National Treasure: Book of Secrets), Knox Goes Away has Keaton playing John Knox, a hit man attempting to make amends before his recently discovered dementia takes over. Aided by a trusted friend (Pacino) with his own shady past, Knox races against the police and his own rapidly deteriorating mind to save his estranged son (Marsden) from a vengeance-fueled mistake and cash out before its too late.
