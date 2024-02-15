DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Knox Goes Away (2024, D: Keaton)  S: Keaton, Pacino, Marsden, Harden

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Knox Goes Away (2024, D: Keaton)  S: Keaton, Pacino, Marsden, Harden

   
Old 02-15-24, 01:16 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,152
Received 3,439 Likes on 2,475 Posts
Knox Goes Away (2024, D: Keaton)  S: Keaton, Pacino, Marsden, Harden



Michael Keaton is back, releasing the trailer for Knox Goes Away, the story of a principled hit man.

Saban Films has set the U.S. release date for Knox Goes Away, the thriller marking Michael Keatons second feature behind the camera, in which he also stars opposite Al Pacino, James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, and more. Pic will bow exclusively in theaters nationwide on March 15, having launched out of last years Toronto Film Festival.

Scripted by Gregory Poirier (National Treasure: Book of Secrets), Knox Goes Away has Keaton playing John Knox, a hit man attempting to make amends before his recently discovered dementia takes over. Aided by a trusted friend (Pacino) with his own shady past, Knox races against the police  and his own rapidly deteriorating mind  to save his estranged son (Marsden) from a vengeance-fueled mistake and cash out before its too late.

DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Madame Web (2024, D: Clarkson) S: Dakota Johnson

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.