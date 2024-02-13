Sasquatch Sunset (2024, D: Zellners) S: Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg

Quote:

Only In Select Theaters April 12. Nationwide April 19.

--

Take a walk on the wild side with the strangest movie of the year (The Atlantic), SASQUATCH SUNSET. Watch the feral red band trailer for the Zellner Brothers bold Bigfoot slice-of-life-adventure starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg. A look at the year in the life of a singular family, coming to select theaters April 12 and nationwide April 19! #SasquatchSunset

--

In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatchespossibly the last of their enigmatic kind embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious, and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them. Starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, acclaimed directors David and Nathan Zellner (Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter) bring you the greatest Bigfoot story ever told.