Sasquatch Sunset (2024, D: Zellners) S: Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg
Only In Select Theaters April 12. Nationwide April 19.
Take a walk on the wild side with the strangest movie of the year (The Atlantic), SASQUATCH SUNSET. Watch the feral red band trailer for the Zellner Brothers bold Bigfoot slice-of-life-adventure starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg. A look at the year in the life of a singular family, coming to select theaters April 12 and nationwide April 19! #SasquatchSunset
In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatchespossibly the last of their enigmatic kind embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious, and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them. Starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, acclaimed directors David and Nathan Zellner (Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter) bring you the greatest Bigfoot story ever told.
