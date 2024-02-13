DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Sasquatch Sunset (2024, D: Zellners) S: Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Sasquatch Sunset (2024, D: Zellners) S: Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg

   
Old 02-13-24, 04:31 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,625
Likes: 0
Received 4,408 Likes on 2,992 Posts
Sasquatch Sunset (2024, D: Zellners) S: Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg


Only In Select Theaters April 12. Nationwide April 19.
--
Take a walk on the wild side with the strangest movie of the year (The Atlantic), SASQUATCH SUNSET. Watch the feral red band trailer for the Zellner Brothers bold Bigfoot slice-of-life-adventure starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg. A look at the year in the life of a singular family, coming to select theaters April 12 and nationwide April 19! #SasquatchSunset
--
In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatchespossibly the last of their enigmatic kind embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious, and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them. Starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, acclaimed directors David and Nathan Zellner (Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter) bring you the greatest Bigfoot story ever told.
Reviews from Sundance: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/sasquatch_sunset
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee (2024 Oscars)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.