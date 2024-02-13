The Last Kumite (2024) -- S: Billy Blanks, Cynthia Rothrock, Michel Qissi, Matthias Hues
The Last Kumite (2024) -- S: Billy Blanks, Cynthia Rothrock, Michel Qissi, Matthias Hues
The Last Kumite is an action packed old school martial arts fighting movie in the style of 80's and 90's classics like Bloodsport, Kickboxer and No Retreat, No Surrender. It follows Michael Rivers, a skilled martial artist and is forced to fight in an illegal fighting tournament in order to save his daughter. Along his journey he discovers other martial artists have also been forced to fight to save their loved ones.
What is this 1992? PM Entertainment?
Looks ultra cheesy. The song in the trailer is written and sung by Stan Bush, who also performed "Fight to Survive" in Kickboxer.
This was apparently a crowd funded movie and will be dropped on VOD in May.
The lead actor of this is Mathis Landwehr, is a former stuntman. The director is a cameraman and cinematographer on a lot of B action movies.
Re: The Last Kumite (2024) -- S: Billy Blanks, Cynthia Rothrock, Michel Qissi, Matthias Hues
The only name that made me pause was David "Bolo Jr" Yeung.
And yes, I usually don't watch trailers, but I wasn't risking anything with this one
Re: The Last Kumite (2024) -- S: Billy Blanks, Cynthia Rothrock, Michel Qissi, Matthias Hues
I remember when this was being crowdfunded.
