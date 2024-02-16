Bleeding Love (2024, D: Westenberg) S: Ewan McGregor, Clara McGregor

Quote:

In hopes of reconnecting with his estranged child, a father (Golden Globe®-Winner Ewan McGregor) takes his now-adult daughter (Clara McGregor) on a road trip to New Mexico to bring them closer together and sort out their strained relationship.



Starring: Ewan McGregor, Clara McGregor, Kim Zimmer, Devyn McDowell, Sasha Alexander, with Jake Weary and Vera Bulde

Directed by: Emma Westenberg

Release Date: 2/16/24