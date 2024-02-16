Bleeding Love (2024, D: Westenberg) S: Ewan McGregor, Clara McGregor
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,605
Likes: 0
Received 4,406 Likes on 2,990 Posts
Bleeding Love (2024, D: Westenberg) S: Ewan McGregor, Clara McGregor
In hopes of reconnecting with his estranged child, a father (Golden Globe®-Winner Ewan McGregor) takes his now-adult daughter (Clara McGregor) on a road trip to New Mexico to bring them closer together and sort out their strained relationship.
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Clara McGregor, Kim Zimmer, Devyn McDowell, Sasha Alexander, with Jake Weary and Vera Bulde
Directed by: Emma Westenberg
Release Date: 2/16/24
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Clara McGregor, Kim Zimmer, Devyn McDowell, Sasha Alexander, with Jake Weary and Vera Bulde
Directed by: Emma Westenberg
Release Date: 2/16/24
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/bleeding_love
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off