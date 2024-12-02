DVD Talk Forum

Players (2024, D: Sie) S: Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis, Damon Wayans Jr.

Players (2024, D: Sie) S: Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis, Damon Wayans Jr.

   
Old 02-12-24, 09:05 AM
Moderator
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,605
Likes: 0
Received 4,406 Likes on 2,990 Posts
Players (2024, D: Sie) S: Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis, Damon Wayans Jr.


New York sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up plays with her friends (Damon Wayans Jr., Liza Koshy, Augustus Prew, Joel Courtney)...
But when she unexpectedly falls head over heels for one of her targets (Tom Ellis) she must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps. Because with this group, love is a team sport.

Players is on Netflix February 14th.
