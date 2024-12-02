Players (2024, D: Sie) S: Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis, Damon Wayans Jr.
Players (2024, D: Sie) S: Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis, Damon Wayans Jr.
New York sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up plays with her friends (Damon Wayans Jr., Liza Koshy, Augustus Prew, Joel Courtney)...
But when she unexpectedly falls head over heels for one of her targets (Tom Ellis) she must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps. Because with this group, love is a team sport.
Players is on Netflix February 14th.
