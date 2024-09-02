Badlands (Predator 6) W/D: Trachtenberg
Re: Badlands (Predator 6) W/D: Trachtenberg
I'm all aboard for another Indigeneous-centered Predator, but I hope they switch the setting and time period. The title makes it sound like it's set in something like 1800s Montana/Wyoming, so pretty similar to Prey.
Re: Badlands (Predator 6) W/D: Trachtenberg
I'm down for another one.
