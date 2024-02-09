Late Night with the Devil (2024, W/D: Cairnes/Cairnes) S: Dastmalchian (IFC Films)
A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms.
I kept hearing about this from a few podcasts. Didn't find a thread for it...
