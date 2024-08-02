High and Low (D: Spike Lee) S: Denzel Washington

Quote:

Apple Original Films and A24 are partnering on High and Low which reunites long time collaborators Spike Lee and Denzel Washington with Washington starring and Lee directing. A24 will release the film theatrically before its global launch on Apple TV+.



Developed and produced by A24, Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures, and written by Alan Fox and Lee, the new thriller starts production in March. The feature will be produced by Todd Black for Escape Artists and Jason Michael Berman for Mandalay Pictures. In addition to directing, Lee will serve as executive producer through his 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks. Mandalays Peter Guber will serve as executive producer, along with Juniper Productions Matthew Lindner, Chris Brigham, and Katia Washington. Mandalays Jordan Moldo is co-producing.



The film is the English-language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawas crime thriller of the same title. While its unknown how similar the plot will be to Kurosawas movie, the original pic was released in 1963, and follows an executive of a Yokohama shoe company becomes a victim of extortion when his chauffeurs son is kidnapped by mistake and held for ransom.



The project marks the fifth time the two Oscar winners have worked together most recently in 2006s Inside Man. According to sources, both started showing interest in working together on the project last spring but when the WGA and SAG AFTRA strikes forced production to halt on the Gladiator sequel Washington was starring, the idea was tabled. With the strikes resolved and production on Gladiator wrapped, High And Low became priority for the two with the plan to shoot this March.



The film marks the second collaboration for Apple Original Films and Washington following the multi-Oscar nominated The Tragedy of Macbeth, also from A24, which landed Washington his 10th nomination for Best Actor.



Washington is represented by WME, Lee is represented by Gersh and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks and Fox is represented by Grandview.