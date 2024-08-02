High and Low (D: Spike Lee) S: Denzel Washington
High and Low (D: Spike Lee) S: Denzel Washington
Apple Original Films and A24 are partnering on High and Low which reunites long time collaborators Spike Lee and Denzel Washington with Washington starring and Lee directing. A24 will release the film theatrically before its global launch on Apple TV+.
Developed and produced by A24, Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures, and written by Alan Fox and Lee, the new thriller starts production in March. The feature will be produced by Todd Black for Escape Artists and Jason Michael Berman for Mandalay Pictures. In addition to directing, Lee will serve as executive producer through his 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks. Mandalays Peter Guber will serve as executive producer, along with Juniper Productions Matthew Lindner, Chris Brigham, and Katia Washington. Mandalays Jordan Moldo is co-producing.
The film is the English-language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawas crime thriller of the same title. While its unknown how similar the plot will be to Kurosawas movie, the original pic was released in 1963, and follows an executive of a Yokohama shoe company becomes a victim of extortion when his chauffeurs son is kidnapped by mistake and held for ransom.
The project marks the fifth time the two Oscar winners have worked together most recently in 2006s Inside Man. According to sources, both started showing interest in working together on the project last spring but when the WGA and SAG AFTRA strikes forced production to halt on the Gladiator sequel Washington was starring, the idea was tabled. With the strikes resolved and production on Gladiator wrapped, High And Low became priority for the two with the plan to shoot this March.
The film marks the second collaboration for Apple Original Films and Washington following the multi-Oscar nominated The Tragedy of Macbeth, also from A24, which landed Washington his 10th nomination for Best Actor.
Washington is represented by WME, Lee is represented by Gersh and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks and Fox is represented by Grandview.
Re: High and Low (D: Spike Lee) S: Denzel Washington
Kurosawas version is fantastic! I doubt Lee and Denzel could match the greatness of that one but Im excited to see them work together again.
