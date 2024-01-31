Great actors not always talked about?

I was going to start a Sam Rockwell appreciation thread when I figured there are so many great actors/actresses who for the most part are left out of the conversation.



I think Rockwell is a perfect example. Always great (Oscar winner), but so under appreciated imo. I just love him to death. On talk shows hes hysterical and just seems like a genuinely nice guy. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Seven Psychopaths. Of course, Three Billboards. He even incarnates the wolf in the animated The Bad Guys. Hes just so quirky and so understated that Im so glad hes getting his due, even though hes not brought up a whole lot.

