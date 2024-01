Great actors not always talked about?

I was going to start a Sam Rockwell appreciation thread when I figured there are so many great actors/actresses who for the most part are left out of the conversation.



I think Rockwell is a perfect example. Always great (Oscar winner), but so under appreciated imo. I just love him to death. On talk shows hes hysterical and just seems like a genuinely nice guy. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Seven Psychopaths. Of course, Three Billboards. He even incarnates the wolf in the animated The Bad Guys. Hes just so quirky and so understated that Im so glad hes getting his due, even though hes not brought up a whole lot.