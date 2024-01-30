Suncoast (2024, D: Chinn) S: Nico Parker, Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson
Suncoast (2024, D: Chinn) S: Nico Parker, Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson
Streaming only on Hulu. February 9th.
Inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager (Nico Parker) who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother (Laura Linney), strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Woody Harrelson) who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time.
Cast: Laura Linney, Nico Parker, Ella Anderson, Daniella Taylor, Amarr, Ariel Martin, and Woody Harrelson
