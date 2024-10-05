Tarot (5/10/2024 W/D: Cohen and Halberg) S: Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley, Avantika, and Jacob Batalon
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,851
Received 664 Likes on 486 Posts
Tarot (5/10/2024 W/D: Cohen and Halberg) S: Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley, Avantika, and Jacob Batalon
When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings never use someone elses deck they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off