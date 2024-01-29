Dario Argento Panico (D: Scafidi) -- documentary

Quote:

Simone Scafidi’s DARIO ARGENTO PANICO, an in-depth examination of the life and career of the Italian horror master, begins streaming on Shudder February 2. The movie features exclusive interviews with Argento, his daughters Asia and Fiore, Guillermo del Toro, Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding Refn, Michele Soavi, Claudio Simonetti, OPERA star Cristina Marsillach and others.



The synopsis: “In the secluded ambiance of hotel rooms, Dario Argento crafted his greatest cinematic creations, seeking solace from the outside world to delve into his nightmares. Now, he finds himself in a hotel room to return to the very setting that ignited his creative fervor to conclude his latest script and participate in an intimate interview, all while being followed by a film crew documenting his life for a movie about his illustrious career.”