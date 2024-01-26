DVD Talk Forum

Nat King Cole bio film  W/D/S: Colman Domingo

   
Nat King Cole bio film  W/D/S: Colman Domingo


Wow, Domingo is on a roll post Walking Dead. Color Purple, Michael Jackson bio, and now this. Really talented actor. I think Domingo also really sings, so It will be interesting if he actually performs vocals for this.
