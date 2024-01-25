DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Immaculate (2024, D: Mohan) S: Sydney Sweeney

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Immaculate (2024, D: Mohan) S: Sydney Sweeney

   
Old 01-25-24, 12:13 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,445
Likes: 0
Received 4,365 Likes on 2,959 Posts
Immaculate (2024, D: Mohan) S: Sydney Sweeney


Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Euphoria, The White Lotus) stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilias warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.

In Theaters March 22

Starring Sydney Sweeney
Directed by Michael Mohan
Written by Andrew Lobel
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Old show or movie you never watched when released but feel is too dated to enjoy

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.