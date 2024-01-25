Immaculate (2024, D: Mohan) S: Sydney Sweeney

Quote:

Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Euphoria, The White Lotus) stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilias warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.



In Theaters March 22



Starring Sydney Sweeney

Directed by Michael Mohan

Written by Andrew Lobel