EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of Focus Features‘ February 23rd release of Drive-Away Dolls, the road-trip caper marking her first collaboration with Academy Award winner Ethan Coen, Margaret Qualley has been set to star in Honey Don’t!, the filmmaker’s latest for the same studio. Joining Qualley in the cast are Aubrey Plaza (My Old Ass) and Chris Evans (Pain Hustlers). Details as to the film’s plot are currently under wraps, though Deadline understands it’s a comedy in the same vein as Drive-Away Dolls. Coen is directing from his script written with wife Tricia Cooke, the veteran editor who cut such Coen Brothers classics as The Big Lebowski and O Brother, Where Art Thou?, also co-writing the upcoming Drive-Away Dolls. Pic’s producers are Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Coen, Cooke, and Robert Graf.

Quote:

"Over the past 20 years, we've been writing this lesbian B movie trilogy," Cooke said. "Not really a trilogy, but the idea was to write three queer B movies that I always thought would just kind of sit in the drawer and our kids would look at one day when they were old and get some laughs. And now we've made one of them."



"And we have another one written," said Coen. "The problem with writing two is then you're obliged to do a third because nobody does two. You gotta do a trilogy. I don't even know the word for two corresponding to a trilogy," he added, before confirming the second part of the loose trilogy would "definitely" be his next film.