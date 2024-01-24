Black Bag (D: Soderbergh) S: Fassbender, Blanchett
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,428
Likes: 0
Received 4,357 Likes on 2,956 Posts
Black Bag (D: Soderbergh) S: Fassbender, Blanchett
And already on to the next project...
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...ag-1235793319/
Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender are attached to star in Black Bag, a hot spy thriller package from Steven Soderbergh that has hit the Hollywood market.
Soderbergh is on board to direct the feature project, which has a script by David Keopp. This is the latest team-up between the director and writer, who have the thriller Presence premiering at the Sundance Film Festival Friday.
Like many of Soderberghs projects, this one is being kept hush-hush although it is known to be set in the UK.
The project hit the desks of studios and streamers this week as it looks for financing and distribution. The plan is to shoot in May in London but no deals are set yet.
Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs are producing.
Soderbergh seems to be so far surrounding himself with people hes worked with before. Blanchett starred in his 2006 noir The Good German as well as Oceans 8, which he produced and was part of his Oceans 11 franchise. Fassbender, meanwhile, appeared in Haywire, Soderberghs high-wattage ensemble action movie built around MMA fight Gina Carano. Koepp and Soderbergh previously made Kimi, the well-regarded thriller that starred Zoe Kravitz and made during the pandemic.
CAA is handling the sale. The agency reps Koepp and Blanchett (the Jurassic Park scribe is additionally repped by Myman Greenspan while the Oscar-winning actress is also repped by RGM Artists). Soderbergh is repped by Sugar23 and Lichter Grossman. Fassbender, last seen in David Finchers The Killer, is repped by Range Media and Sloane Offer.
Soderbergh is on board to direct the feature project, which has a script by David Keopp. This is the latest team-up between the director and writer, who have the thriller Presence premiering at the Sundance Film Festival Friday.
Like many of Soderberghs projects, this one is being kept hush-hush although it is known to be set in the UK.
The project hit the desks of studios and streamers this week as it looks for financing and distribution. The plan is to shoot in May in London but no deals are set yet.
Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs are producing.
Soderbergh seems to be so far surrounding himself with people hes worked with before. Blanchett starred in his 2006 noir The Good German as well as Oceans 8, which he produced and was part of his Oceans 11 franchise. Fassbender, meanwhile, appeared in Haywire, Soderberghs high-wattage ensemble action movie built around MMA fight Gina Carano. Koepp and Soderbergh previously made Kimi, the well-regarded thriller that starred Zoe Kravitz and made during the pandemic.
CAA is handling the sale. The agency reps Koepp and Blanchett (the Jurassic Park scribe is additionally repped by Myman Greenspan while the Oscar-winning actress is also repped by RGM Artists). Soderbergh is repped by Sugar23 and Lichter Grossman. Fassbender, last seen in David Finchers The Killer, is repped by Range Media and Sloane Offer.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off