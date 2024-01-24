Black Bag (D: Soderbergh) S: Fassbender, Blanchett

Quote:

Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender are attached to star in Black Bag, a hot spy thriller package from Steven Soderbergh that has hit the Hollywood market.



Soderbergh is on board to direct the feature project, which has a script by David Keopp. This is the latest team-up between the director and writer, who have the thriller Presence premiering at the Sundance Film Festival Friday.



Like many of Soderberghs projects, this one is being kept hush-hush although it is known to be set in the UK.



The project hit the desks of studios and streamers this week as it looks for financing and distribution. The plan is to shoot in May in London but no deals are set yet.



Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs are producing.



Soderbergh seems to be so far surrounding himself with people hes worked with before. Blanchett starred in his 2006 noir The Good German as well as Oceans 8, which he produced and was part of his Oceans 11 franchise. Fassbender, meanwhile, appeared in Haywire, Soderberghs high-wattage ensemble action movie built around MMA fight Gina Carano. Koepp and Soderbergh previously made Kimi, the well-regarded thriller that starred Zoe Kravitz and made during the pandemic.



CAA is handling the sale. The agency reps Koepp and Blanchett (the Jurassic Park scribe is additionally repped by Myman Greenspan while the Oscar-winning actress is also repped by RGM Artists). Soderbergh is repped by Sugar23 and Lichter Grossman. Fassbender, last seen in David Finchers The Killer, is repped by Range Media and Sloane Offer.