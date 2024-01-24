Presence (2024, D: Soderbergh) S: Liu, Sullivan, Liang, Fox, Maday, Mulholland
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,428
Likes: 0
Received 4,357 Likes on 2,956 Posts
Presence (2024, D: Soderbergh) S: Liu, Sullivan, Liang, Fox, Maday, Mulholland
EXCLUSIVE: The Steven Soderbergh-directed and David Koepp-scripted ghost story Presence is being acquired at Sundance by Neon.
The deal comes 35 years after Soderberghs $1 million Sundance deal for sex, lies, & videotape and subsequent Palme dOr win at Cannes followed by a box office gross of $25 million, helped galvanize independent film into a viable business. It seems poetic he would return with a film for the 40th edition of Sundance, and make a major deal there.
I havent got a deal number to share, but there were about 10 bidders so its a healthy sum for a thriller that has gotten uniformly strong reviews at the festival.
In Presence, a family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they are not alone. A supernatural force has infiltrated the house, and taken a specific interest in the couples daughter. The picture is shot entirely in a single location, which creates the haunting mood sought by the filmmakers. Lucy Liu stars with Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, Julia Fox, Eddy Maday and West Mulholland. The film is produced by Julie M. Anderson and Ken Meyer, and the executive producers are Koepp, Corey Bayes, with H.H. Cooper co-producing and Gus Gustafson, Samara Levenstein, Claire Kenny the associate producers.
The film premiered last Friday at the Library Theatre, and quickly established itself as a movie that was going to find a home quickly.
The deal comes 35 years after Soderberghs $1 million Sundance deal for sex, lies, & videotape and subsequent Palme dOr win at Cannes followed by a box office gross of $25 million, helped galvanize independent film into a viable business. It seems poetic he would return with a film for the 40th edition of Sundance, and make a major deal there.
I havent got a deal number to share, but there were about 10 bidders so its a healthy sum for a thriller that has gotten uniformly strong reviews at the festival.
In Presence, a family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they are not alone. A supernatural force has infiltrated the house, and taken a specific interest in the couples daughter. The picture is shot entirely in a single location, which creates the haunting mood sought by the filmmakers. Lucy Liu stars with Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, Julia Fox, Eddy Maday and West Mulholland. The film is produced by Julie M. Anderson and Ken Meyer, and the executive producers are Koepp, Corey Bayes, with H.H. Cooper co-producing and Gus Gustafson, Samara Levenstein, Claire Kenny the associate producers.
The film premiered last Friday at the Library Theatre, and quickly established itself as a movie that was going to find a home quickly.
Reviews from Sundance: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/presence_2024
Here is a good interview with Soderbergh about the film: https://filmmakermagazine.com/124668...sundance-2024/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off