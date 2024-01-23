Miller's Girl (2024) S: Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega
Miller's Girl (2024) S: Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega
In Theaters January 26. Starring Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega, Dagmara Domińczyk, Bashir Salahuddin, and Gideon Adlon.
A talented young writer (Jenna Ortega) embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Martin Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear.
