DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Miller's Girl (2024) S: Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Miller's Girl (2024) S: Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega

   
Old 01-23-24, 07:15 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,424
Likes: 0
Received 4,356 Likes on 2,955 Posts
Miller's Girl (2024) S: Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega


In Theaters January 26. Starring Martin Freeman, Jenna Ortega, Dagmara Domińczyk, Bashir Salahuddin, and Gideon Adlon.

A talented young writer (Jenna Ortega) embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Martin Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear.
This is out this weekend.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Origin (2023, D: DuVernay) S: Ellis-Taylor, Bernthal, Farmiga

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.