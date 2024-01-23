DVD Talk Forum

RIP: Universal Monsters historian David Skal
I hadn't heard or seen this mentioned here but just saw that longtime Universal Monsters historian David Skal was killed in a car accident on 1-1-24.

He did some great books, interviews and commentaries about monster movie history. He had a great voice for it in my opinion and have always enjoyed his enthusiasm for this stuff.

Monsters and Meaning: Remembering Horror Historian David J. Skal - Rue Morgue (rue-morgue.com)

Re: RIP: Universal Monsters historian David Skal
Oh no! I enjoyed reading The Monster Show and his work in general. Sucky way to die, too. RIP
Re: RIP: Universal Monsters historian David Skal
I learned a lot from his work.
