What popular old movie (or tv show) did you not watch during its original release that you think you might enjoy now but may avoid because it is too dated?
I'm thinking of a show or movie that had high viewership when it first came out, but you avoided watching for one reason or another. Now, you think you may have enjoyed the program but can't get yourself to watch it because it may be too dated now. Let's say movies or shows before the year 2000 that you would have been alive to watch during its initial release.
For me, I feel like I may have enjoyed Blade Runner, but now I feel like it's too dated to go back and watch. I'm wanting to watch and may try Northern Exposure, but know if it would be difficult to watch 34 years after it came out.
Re: Old show or movie you never watched when released but feel is too dated to enjoy
I obviously wasn't around during it's initial release but I never watched The Wizard of Oz as a kid and I have zero interest in seeing it as a 47-year-old. I'm aware of so many things about it just through pop culture that it feels like it would be checking off a box more than anything.
Re: Old show or movie you never watched when released but feel is too dated to enjoy
Re: Old show or movie you never watched when released but feel is too dated to enjoy
Same here... we watched it every year. I even took my niece to the IMAX 3D showing in 2013. She was 7 or 8 and loved it.
Re: Old show or movie you never watched when released but feel is too dated to enjoy
Wow, you've never seen it? Man, when I was a kid (I'm about nine years older than you) it was broadcast on CBS every year, and my family sat down and watched it every time. I don't know anyone around my age who never saw it on television during that era, I must have seen it well over a dozen times in my life. I bought the Blu-ray when it came out so I could watch it with my kids, and you know what, I still enjoyed the movie, it holds up for me. Maybe give it a shot.
I think this is more of a chick movie, but even when my daughter was three years old she realized this was a very old movie and had no interest in watching it.
Re: Old show or movie you never watched when released but feel is too dated to enjoy
I find it difficult to put myself in mindset of "this is how they depicted slavery in a 1939 Hollywood movie" to watch Gone With The Wind. As I'm getting older, I'm starting to think this is one of the big movies in film history I may never get around to seeing.
Re: Old show or movie you never watched when released but feel is too dated to enjoy
Dukes of Hazzard was a show that was mega popular during its time. I'm sure there were many that avoided watching the show when it was initially aired on television. They would probably have a hard time giving it a try now with how many years have passed and how much has changed since this show came out. It was my favorite show when it came out, but I don't think I could sit through a whole episode much less try to binge watch a handful of episodes.
