Old show or movie you never watched when released but feel is too dated to enjoy

What popular old movie (or tv show) did you not watch during its original release that you think you might enjoy now but may avoid because it is too dated?



I'm thinking of a show or movie that had high viewership when it first came out, but you avoided watching for one reason or another. Now, you think you may have enjoyed the program but can't get yourself to watch it because it may be too dated now. Let's say movies or shows before the year 2000 that you would have been alive to watch during its initial release.



For me, I feel like I may have enjoyed Blade Runner, but now I feel like it's too dated to go back and watch. I'm wanting to watch and may try Northern Exposure, but know if it would be difficult to watch 34 years after it came out.