Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee (2024 Oscars)
Welcome to the 15th annual DVDTalk Best Picture Oscar Poll!

Once again let's see how far apart we are from the Oscar voters. Keep in mind that this is a poll for our favorite movies and not an attempt to predict the actual Oscar winner.

Previous DVDTalk poll winners and (Oscar winners):

2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
2022: Dune (CODA)
2021: The Trial Of The Chicago Seven (Nomadland)
2020: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Parasite)
2019: BlacKkKlansman (Green Book)
2018: The Shape of Water (The Shape of Water)
2017: Hell or High Water (Moonlight)
2016: Mad Max: Fury Road (Spotlight)
2015: The Grand Budapest Hotel (Birdman)
2014: Gravity (12 Years A Slave)
2013: Django Unchained (Argo)
2012: Tree Of Life (The Artist)
2011: The Social Network (The King's Speech)
2010: Inglorious Basterds (The Hurt Locker)
Re: Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee (2024 Oscars)
I like to see all of the nominees, so I’m not ready to vote yet. I do think this has been a strong year for movies. Let the debate begin!
